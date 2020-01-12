Unplugged by BBK
Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd
12 January 2020 - 00:00
To start the project in a country which, at the time, condemned those of darker hue to hewers of wood and fetchers of water, is something to be saluted.
Voetsek Verwoerd, memories of images of resistance against apartheid are conjured up in the mind...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.