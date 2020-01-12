Soccer

King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey

Happy golden jubilee King Kaizer. Tell us about the birth of this club?



The birth of Kaizer Chiefs came as a result of the fact that there were people who were homeless, so to speak. And then, upon my arrival [from Atlanta Chiefs in the US, for a six to eight-week break], I made an effort to find out from the [Orlando] Pirates officials what could have happened and how we could resolve things. At Pirates at the time, there was this division and emotions going around. After a lengthy discussion, it looked like I was also being accused of siding with the affected people...