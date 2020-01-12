Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana treasures Pirates memories
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Hlompho Kekana laughs hysterically when he's reminded of what he did to Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands at the Orlando Stadium in a league match in November 2017.
In that encounter, the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper scored twice in a 3-1 away victory against the Buccaneers. Kekana's second strike is still the most memorable as he caught Sandilands off his line with a long-range missile that he took near the centre-line inside Sundowns' half...
