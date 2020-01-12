Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana treasures Pirates memories

Hlompho Kekana laughs hysterically when he's reminded of what he did to Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands at the Orlando Stadium in a league match in November 2017.



In that encounter, the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper scored twice in a 3-1 away victory against the Buccaneers. Kekana's second strike is still the most memorable as he caught Sandilands off his line with a long-range missile that he took near the centre-line inside Sundowns' half...