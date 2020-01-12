Sport

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana treasures Pirates memories

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Hlompho Kekana laughs hysterically when he's reminded of what he did to Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands at the Orlando Stadium in a league match in November 2017.

In that encounter, the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper scored twice in a 3-1 away victory against the Buccaneers. Kekana's second strike is still the most memorable as he caught Sandilands off his line with a long-range missile that he took near the centre-line inside Sundowns' half...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The black batsman's burden Sport
  2. Sundowns slash Kaizer Chief's lead at the top of the PSL log Sport
  3. Sporting youngsters to watch out for in 2020 Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  5. SuperSport United cut Kaizer Chiefs down to size Sport

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?