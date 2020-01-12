'Relentless' Liverpool set mark against Spurs

Liverpool continued their relentless march towards a first Premier League title in 30 years as Roberto Firmino's strike earned a 1-0 win at Tottenham to open up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.



Jurgen Klopp's men have now made the best ever start to an English top flight campaign after 21 games with 61 points from a possible 63...