Embattled Joey Mongalo can finally look ahead

The coach never doubted he will prove his innocence

19 January 2020 - 00:02 By LIAM DEL CARME

It is Joey Mongalo's fervent hope he will mature into a head coach of vast legacy-building capacity.

Not too long ago, however, his very presence anywhere near a coach's box would have been deemed deeply unpalatable after an Australian court found him guilty of indecent assault. That conviction handed down in Sydney in April last year was set aside by a District Court last month, ending 20 months of purgatory for Mongalo and his family...

