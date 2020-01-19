Cricket
Kagiso Rabada censure is just not cricket
19 January 2020 - 00:04
Cricket really knows how to shoot itself in the foot.
The International Cricket Council does nothing about issues such as slow over rates but jumps on bowlers like Kagiso Rabada for simply celebrating a wicket...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.