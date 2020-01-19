Sport

Football

Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United chasing second spot on the PSL log

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Kaitano Tembo is looking at the bigger picture of the chase for an Absa Premiership title.

For the SuperSport United coach, that involves ensuring that his team secures second spot. That's if they fail to dislodge log leaders Kaizer Chiefs from the summit...

