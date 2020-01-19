Football
Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United chasing second spot on the PSL log
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Kaitano Tembo is looking at the bigger picture of the chase for an Absa Premiership title.
For the SuperSport United coach, that involves ensuring that his team secures second spot. That's if they fail to dislodge log leaders Kaizer Chiefs from the summit...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.