Liverpool vs Man United is a matter of honour

The fact that Liverpool are 27 points ahead of Manchester United will mean nothing come this evening at Anfield when the two meet in one of the fiercest rivalries in English - if not world - football.



Add to that the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are the only side to have slowed Liverpool's relentless march towards the Premier League title and the game has all the ingredients, if any were needed, to make this match one of the most talked about clashes even before a ball is kicked...