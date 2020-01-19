Soccer
Liverpool vs Man United is a matter of honour
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The fact that Liverpool are 27 points ahead of Manchester United will mean nothing come this evening at Anfield when the two meet in one of the fiercest rivalries in English - if not world - football.
Add to that the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are the only side to have slowed Liverpool's relentless march towards the Premier League title and the game has all the ingredients, if any were needed, to make this match one of the most talked about clashes even before a ball is kicked...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.