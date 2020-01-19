Soccer
Man City and Spurs drop vital points
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Pep Guardiola's 49th birthday celebrations went flat as Fernandinho's late own goal forced Manchester City to settle for a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, while Tottenham's hopes of finishing in the top four were dented by a goalless draw at Watford on Saturday.
The pitchside VAR monitor was used in the Premier League for the first time at Norwich, and Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United...
