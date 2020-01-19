Soccer

Orlando Pirates make it three for the coach

Orlando Pirates completed a week that no one will deny belonged to them by beating Highlands Park 3-1 through two quick goals by Thembinkosi Lorch and Gabadinho Mhango before Paseka Mako competed the rout in the dying seconds of the first half.



It was a third successive win at home in the Absa Premiership this season for Bucs and it came after enlisting the services of German coach Josep Zinnbauer, who started the run in his debut match when Pirates beat Black Leopards 3-1...