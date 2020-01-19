Sport

Tennis

Serena Williams goes for grand slam singles title record - again

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters and AFP

Before the start of the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the season, it looked like a new era for women's tennis was on the horizon; that was until Serena Williams triumphed at the ASB Classic in New Zealand last weekend.

The season opener is set to go ahead as planned tomorrow, despite the backdrop of raging bushfires that have devastated parts of Australia...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey Sport
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns samba on in Caf Champions League Sport
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana treasures Pirates memories Sport

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion