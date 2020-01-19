Cricket
Stars of the future get their chance to show their worth
19 January 2020 - 00:00
South Africa's Under-19 captain Bryce Parsons was rudely introduced to the uncompromising concept of singular responsibility in the face of his team's spectacularly abject surrender against Afghanistan here on Friday.
SA's Under-19's haven't been playing the best of cricket, but as a major Test-playing nation, they're expected to beat Afghanistan...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.