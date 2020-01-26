Sport

Athletics body probes 'techno doping' storm

26 January 2020 - 00:05 By Reuters

Athletics' ruling body will tighten rules governing shoe technology, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Nike's popular Vaporfly brand helped rewrite running records and sparked debate about whether it was "technological doping".

World Athletics expects to announce the findings of a review into technology used in road and track shoes by the end of January...

