Sport

Bilic engineers cup crash for Hammers out of the FA cup

26 January 2020 - 00:07 By AFP

West Ham crashed out of the FA Cup as former manager Slaven Bilic led West Bromwich Albion to a surprise 1-0 win, and Tottenham were held 1-1 by Southampton in yesterday's fourth-round action.

Albion boss Bilic, sacked by the Hammers in 2017, made eight changes as he prioritised the Championship leaders' push to return to the Premier League...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kagiso Rabada censure is just not cricket Sport
  2. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates make it three for the coach Sport
  5. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee