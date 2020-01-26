Bilic engineers cup crash for Hammers out of the FA cup
26 January 2020 - 00:07
West Ham crashed out of the FA Cup as former manager Slaven Bilic led West Bromwich Albion to a surprise 1-0 win, and Tottenham were held 1-1 by Southampton in yesterday's fourth-round action.
Albion boss Bilic, sacked by the Hammers in 2017, made eight changes as he prioritised the Championship leaders' push to return to the Premier League...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.