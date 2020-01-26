Bilic engineers cup crash for Hammers out of the FA cup

West Ham crashed out of the FA Cup as former manager Slaven Bilic led West Bromwich Albion to a surprise 1-0 win, and Tottenham were held 1-1 by Southampton in yesterday's fourth-round action.



Albion boss Bilic, sacked by the Hammers in 2017, made eight changes as he prioritised the Championship leaders' push to return to the Premier League...