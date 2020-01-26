Cricket
Black mark against the game
Transformation question still more than a bit off-colour
26 January 2020 - 00:05
When Temba Bavuma was dropped from the national team at the start of the ongoing Test series against England, every Tom, Dick and Harry suddenly had an opinion about transformation in cricket.
What wasn't addressed, nor asked, of Cricket SA and of the franchise system, was what has been done to develop black African batsmen who could step into Bavuma's shoes in the event of injury or loss of form...
