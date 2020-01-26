Sport

DRC man Makabu wants to Pole-axe the cruiserweight title

26 January 2020 - 09:30 By DAVID ISAACSON

Trainer Damien Durandt opted for stealth mode as he and boxer Junior Makabu headed into Kinshasa for their clash against Michal Cieslak of Poland for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title on Friday.

Johannesburg-based Makabu, 31, is bidding to become the Democratic Republic of Congo's first world champion...

