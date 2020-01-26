F1 auction for bushfire relief
26 January 2020 - 00:05
Formula One, whose 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15, has announced an auction to help areas most affected by the Australian bushfires.
The sport said in a statement late this week that drivers, teams, partners and the governing body were contributing exclusive items and experiences to be auctioned from this past Wednesday and running through to February 16...
