From Border 22 years ago to national duty as a director
26 January 2020 - 09:29
International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup tournament director Sivuyile Mqingwana has come full circle with the age-group showpiece.
Mqingwana, then a 17-year-old matriculant at Dale College in King William's Town, was SA's official scorer for the 1998 edition held here and won by England. It was the first tournament in a decade...
