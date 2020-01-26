Sport

Tennis

Hand of history too powerful to ignore

26 January 2020 - 00:05 By Daily Telegraph - London

In the maelstrom of the moment, Coco Gauff might have cared to note that she was the youngest woman to defeat a defending major champion since 1991.

Instead, she seemed more fixated on grabbing a selfie with Rod Laver...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kagiso Rabada censure is just not cricket Sport
  2. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates make it three for the coach Sport
  5. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee

Related articles

  1. Racquet-kicking Naomi Osaka admits she was 'a bit childish' Sport
  2. 15-year-old Coco Gauff stuns Venus Williams in Australian Open first round Sport
  3. Five women to watch at the Australian Open tennis Sport
  4. Djokovic faces Struff, Barty takes on Tsurenko at Australian Open Sport
  5. Coco Gauff thanks dad for historic WTA win Sport
  6. Gauff salutes Federer’s words of wisdom Sport
  7. WATCH | The heartwarming moment between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff everyone's ... Sport
  8. Osaka foresees 'fun' rivalry with phenom Gauff Sport