Soccer

In the eye of a storm

Bradley Ralani is clear about what kind of football player he is - an attacking winger with mesmerising skills.



Such is his conviction about his skills that when clips emerged of him making mincemeat of Kaizer Chiefs players George Maluleka and Willard Katsande - in a game his team Cape Town City lost 3-0 - he wasn't bothered about the backlash that ensued...