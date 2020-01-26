Orlando Pirates are making up ground steadily with their winning streak

Orlando Pirates (0) 1

AmaZulu FC (0) 0

GOALS: Pirates - Vincent Pule (52m)

at Orlando Stadium



Orlando Pirates are forcing themselves into Absa Premiership title contention as they notch up win after win that may well end up being a determining factor as to where the championship will go, if not to the late bloomers - the Buccaneers themselves...