Orlando Pirates are making up ground steadily with their winning streak
26 January 2020 - 00:07
Orlando Pirates (0) 1
AmaZulu FC (0) 0
GOALS: Pirates - Vincent Pule (52m)
at Orlando Stadium
Orlando Pirates are forcing themselves into Absa Premiership title contention as they notch up win after win that may well end up being a determining factor as to where the championship will go, if not to the late bloomers - the Buccaneers themselves...
