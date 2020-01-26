Sascoc in dispute with consultant over use of car
26 January 2020 - 00:05
A consultant at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was sidelined after being accused of using the organisation's vehicles without permission and then lying about it, it has emerged.
The allegations against Qondisa Ngwenya are contained in a short report to the Sascoc board by finance committee chair Kobus Marais in November last year...
