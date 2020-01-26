Soccer

Sundowns deny ref's best efforts

Motjeka Madisha scored a last-minute equaliser as Mamelodi Sundowns survived a refereeing howler to draw 2-2 at Angolan side Petro Atletico in their Caf Champions League Group C clash in Luanda on Saturday.



Gaston Sirino put the visitors ahead with a penalty in the first half but the hosts equalised after being gifted a spot-kick of their own via an atrocious piece of refereeing, before then grabbing another with 20 minutes remaining...