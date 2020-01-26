Sport

Rugby

Time for old guard to plough back

26 January 2020 - 00:05 By LIAM DEL CARME

Last year Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits returned to make telling contributions to the Bulls and then the Springbok cause.

They initiated a wave of experienced players finding their way back to South African shores after playing and earning big in the northern hemisphere...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kagiso Rabada censure is just not cricket Sport
  2. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates make it three for the coach Sport
  5. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee

Related articles

  1. Pieter-Steph du Toit named SA Rugby player of the year Rugby
  2. Improved Bok depth the key to a repeat of that Lions victory in 2021 Sport
  3. Joy and F-bombs at OR Tambo as Springbok arrive home with World Cup News
  4. Springbok captain's arrival delayed, but Mapimpi and Kolbe will land on time Rugby
  5. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby
  6. EDITORIAL | Siya Kolisi and his Boks have lessons in unity and purpose for all ... Opinion & Analysis