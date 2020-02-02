Durandt leads his charge Junior Makabu to world title

Damien Durandt became the third South African trainer to guide a fighter to a WBC world title when Junior Makabu won the sanctioning body's cruiserweight crown in Kinshasa on Friday night.



His late father Nick twice won the WBC super-middleweight belt with Sugar Boy Malinga in 1996 and 1997, and Elias Tshabalala, who was also mentored by Durandt senior, lifted the same strap with Dingaan Thobela in 2000...