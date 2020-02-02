Soccer
Eddie Jones promises to be brutal in the Six Nations opener against France
02 February 2020 - 00:00
England coach Eddie Jones was his pugnacious best ahead of today's Six Nations opener against France, mocking uproar in French circles at his threat of "brutal" tactics.
In naming his team, Jones again warned his side would employ "absoute brutality" in the match against Les Bleus at the Stade de France...
