Emotions high as Lakers salute NBA giant Kobe Bryant
LeBron James leads honour call for his 'brother' Bryant
02 February 2020 - 00:03
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honouring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.
James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.