Emotions high as Lakers salute NBA giant Kobe Bryant

LeBron James leads honour call for his 'brother' Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honouring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.



James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court...