Tennis

Hits and misses with Roger Federer

A list of the most remarkable moments in Tennis champion Roger Federer's sporting career:





Federer holds the world’s highest number of Guinness World Records within one discipline, a total of 29, which include 25 performance-based records.

He once got caught in the middle of the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan when he was pictured holding the shirt of the India ODI cricket team in 2015 as part of a marketing campaign for Nike. The Pakistan fans were upset but Federer was quick to apologise and declare his allegiance to SA.

In 2007 he became the first living person to feature on a Swiss stamp when Swiss Post issued a special 1 franc stamp to celebrate his career.

After winning Wimbledon in 2003 Federer was presented with a cow named Juliette at the Swiss Open. A decade later Federer was gifted a second cow, Desiree.

Federer has been criticised by climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, over his sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse. A dozen Swiss activists have appeared in court after refusing to pay a fine for playing tennis inside branches of Credit Suisse bank in November 2018 in a stunt intended to underscore Federer’s relationship with the Swiss financial giant. Credit Suisse has been criticised for its close links to the fossil fuel industry.

Federer’s first language is Swiss German, although he’s also fluent in German, French and English. He speaks a little Italian, Spanish and Swedish and — courtesy of his South African mother — some Afrikaans.

He reportedly considers eight his lucky number. He was born on August 8 1981 — that’s 8/8/81. He carries eight racquets to every match, uses eight water bottles, and uses a towel eight times after every set. It seems to be working, Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles...