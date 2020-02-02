Soccer
Orlando Pirates just keep on rolling
02 February 2020 - 00:00
There's no stopping Gabadinho Mhango's remarkable debut season at Orlando Pirates.
The Malawian striker took his league tally to 14 goals when he helped Bucs beat Chippa United 2-1 in Port Elizabeth yesterday to jump two places to second place and nine points behind Absa Premiership leaders and their big Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.