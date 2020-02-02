Cricket
Quinton de Kock out to make his mark as ODI skipper
ODI leadership has to match De Kock's Test match batting ability
02 February 2020 - 00:03
The fact that Quinton de Kock was the top run scorer in the Test series despite not being a top-order batsman spoke volumes about SA's chronic batting enfeeblement.
The fact that he also didn't convert any of his four 50s into a sixth Test hundred also served as a reminder of how he must imbue himself with the responsibilities of Test match batting...
