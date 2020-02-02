Cricket

Quinton de Kock out to make his mark as ODI skipper

ODI leadership has to match De Kock's Test match batting ability

The fact that Quinton de Kock was the top run scorer in the Test series despite not being a top-order batsman spoke volumes about SA's chronic batting enfeeblement.



The fact that he also didn't convert any of his four 50s into a sixth Test hundred also served as a reminder of how he must imbue himself with the responsibilities of Test match batting...