Sport

Tennis

Sofia Kenin serves notice in stunning style at Australian Open

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Tennis celebrated another brilliant young female star in Melbourne as 21-year-old Sofia Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open title.

Following in the footsteps of Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Bianca Andreescu, American Kenin produced a brilliant performance in her first grand slam final, coming from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2...

