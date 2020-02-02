Sport

Rugby

Stormers in costly victory

Skipper Kolisi, hooker Mbonambi and flank Coetzee all injured

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The Stormers' resounding win over the Hurricanes may have come at dire cost.

Their Rugby World Cup (RWC) winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi left the field in the first half with what appears to be a knee injury that will keep him out of the game for several weeks...

