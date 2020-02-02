Rugby
Stormers in costly victory
Skipper Kolisi, hooker Mbonambi and flank Coetzee all injured
02 February 2020 - 00:00
The Stormers' resounding win over the Hurricanes may have come at dire cost.
Their Rugby World Cup (RWC) winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi left the field in the first half with what appears to be a knee injury that will keep him out of the game for several weeks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.