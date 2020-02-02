Thailand's top sport felled by corruption scandal

Thailand's embattled weightlifting board has resigned in a fresh fallout for the scandal-hit sport after an explosive documentary claiming misconduct and doping violations reverberated around the world.



German broadcaster ARD aired an undercover film earlier this month alleging a "culture of corruption" had been established in the Olympic sport, with prominent weightlifters rarely subjected to drugs tests and cash being taken by doping controllers to accept manipulated urine samples...