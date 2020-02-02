Cricket

Triumphant SA team off to Women's World Cup

While there's much angst in the republic with regard to the tepid performances at Test and under-19 Cricket World Cup level, the women's team have happily gone about their business in New Zealand.



By whitewashing the hosts in a three-match ODI series, they claimed their place at next year's Women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand as one of the three automatic qualifiers...