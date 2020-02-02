Usuthu face the same ol' monster
02 February 2020 - 00:00
AmaZulu are staring a familiar monster in the face. The frightening creature is the big drop to the National First Division - a league they managed to excuse themselves from in 2017 by shelling out close to R50m to buy the status of promoted Thanda Royal Zulu after battling two seasons, without success, to regain the top flight status.
In total, Usuthu have suffered the axe four times since the launch of the Premier Soccer League in 1996-97...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.