Sport

Usuthu face the same ol' monster

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

AmaZulu are staring a familiar monster in the face. The frightening creature is the big drop to the National First Division - a league they managed to excuse themselves from in 2017 by shelling out close to R50m to buy the status of promoted Thanda Royal Zulu after battling two seasons, without success, to regain the top flight status.

In total, Usuthu have suffered the axe four times since the launch of the Premier Soccer League in 1996-97...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs snatch snorefest Sport
  2. In the eye of a storm Sport
  3. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  4. Black mark against the game Sport
  5. Sundowns deny ref's best efforts Sport

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like