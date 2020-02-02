Usuthu face the same ol' monster

AmaZulu are staring a familiar monster in the face. The frightening creature is the big drop to the National First Division - a league they managed to excuse themselves from in 2017 by shelling out close to R50m to buy the status of promoted Thanda Royal Zulu after battling two seasons, without success, to regain the top flight status.



In total, Usuthu have suffered the axe four times since the launch of the Premier Soccer League in 1996-97...