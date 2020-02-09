Soccer
Ancelotti changes Everton's attitude
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Carlo Ancelotti may suggest his Everton reign thus far can be best summarised with the curious tale of Djibril Sidibe and his kit: here was an exercise in looking the part while making you realise there is more to come.
To explain: it was 25 minutes into the victory over Crystal Palace when Sidibe was ushered towards the fourth official to replace Theo Walcott, unlucky to see his afternoon cut short through injury having just created Bernard's wonderful opening goal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.