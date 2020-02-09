Soccer

Ancelotti changes Everton's attitude

Carlo Ancelotti may suggest his Everton reign thus far can be best summarised with the curious tale of Djibril Sidibe and his kit: here was an exercise in looking the part while making you realise there is more to come.



To explain: it was 25 minutes into the victory over Crystal Palace when Sidibe was ushered towards the fourth official to replace Theo Walcott, unlucky to see his afternoon cut short through injury having just created Bernard's wonderful opening goal...