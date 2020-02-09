Soccer

Barca stutter as Messi era closes

Lionel Messi admitted in December he could soon retire, but Barcelona's frenzied attempts to make the most of his final years appear to be having the opposite effect.



As Athletic Bilbao's players celebrated Inaki Williams' 94th-minute winner at San Mames on Thursday night, Messi stood still in the centre circle, hands on his hips and staring down at the ground in front...