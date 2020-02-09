Rugby
'Chilliboy' drugs test can mean the end
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Former Springbok and Sharks hooker Mahlatse "Chilliboy" Ralepelle's rugby career could be over when the findings of his drugs-test hearing are revealed this week.
The 33-year-old tested positive in January last year for the banned substance zeranol. He took up the hearing-option after A and B samples tested positive...
