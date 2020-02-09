Downs prevail but they lose Morena

Mamelodi Sundowns progression to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup has come at a massive cost as they have almost certainly lost the services of utility player Thapelo Morena for the season.



Morena was stretchered off in the 69th minute with a seriou s twisted ankle he sustained while tackling Onismor Bhashera and was replaced by Lebohang Maboe during their narrow 1-0 win over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby yesterday...