Rugby
Lions run the Reds' light
09 February 2020 - 00:05
The Lions restored some pride when they won an error-strewn Super Rugby match against the Reds yesterday.
Having gone down to the Jaguares a week ago, this was an opportunity for the Lions to atone. The Reds have not finished higher than 13th on the Super Rugby table since 2014 and after their defeat to the Brumbies last week, the start of this campaign delivered no portents of a change in fortune...
