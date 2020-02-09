F1
Max Verstappen says Hamilton is not God, insists he can beat him
09 February 2020 - 00:50
Max Verstappen insists he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One title, saying Britain's six-time world champion is "not God".
The 22-year-old Dutchman could prove Hamilton's closest challenger this year, following Red Bull's strong finish to the end of last season and few changes to the sport's technical rulebook...
