Midmar stars in the dark
Ho and Weber don't know what is needed to qualify for Tokyo
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Open-water stars Chad Ho and Michelle Weber will line up for today's annual Midmar Mile race not knowing what they must do to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in six months' time.
Swimming SA (SSA) is expected to publish selection standards this week, having been forced to revise them after the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) scrapped the previous criteria late last year...
