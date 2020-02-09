Cricket

Proteas on verge of rare series win

Squaring the ODI series may be foremost in England cricket captain Eoin Morgan's mind, but getting a game for his young and experimental side at the Wanderers for today's third ODI will also be a priority.



It rained for the best part of Friday evening and the whole of yesterday, meaning it'll be a tough task for Evan Flint's ground staff in Johannesburg to get the pitch and the outfield ready for a 10am start...