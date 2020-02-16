Akani Simbine's 200m chase a concern
SA speedster says he wants to do longer race to improve his top-end speed
16 February 2020 - 00:00
The faster Akani Simbine runs this year, the bigger the potential headache he could create for Team SA's management at the Tokyo Olympics this year.
Already one of the big guns on the world 100m circuit, Simbine is picking up the 200m again in a bid to improve his top-end speed in the shorter race...
