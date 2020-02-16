Cricket SA franchise hot potato up in the air
16 February 2020 - 00:00
All bets are off when it comes to the number of domestic franchise teams Cricket SA (CSA) will have playing under its aegis.
Interim CE Jacques Faul made it clear, however, that whatever number is decided on, it will be determined in full consultation with the SA Cricketers' Association (Saca)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.