Soccer
Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City ban
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Pep Guardiola faces a huge test of his loyalty to Manchester City after his club were hit with a stunning two-year suspension from Uefa competitions.
In addition, City stars including Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte are unlikely to be impressed at being hauled off the Champions League stage through no fault of their own...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.