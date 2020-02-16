Soccer

Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City ban

Pep Guardiola faces a huge test of his loyalty to Manchester City after his club were hit with a stunning two-year suspension from Uefa competitions.



In addition, City stars including Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte are unlikely to be impressed at being hauled off the Champions League stage through no fault of their own...