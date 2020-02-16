Soccer
Setback to Kaizer Chiefs' league title dreams
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs put their Absa Premiership title credentials in serious doubt when they succumbed to an astonishing Daylon Claasen brace wrapped-up in two minutes after the hour mark.
The Maritzburg United midfielder benefited from two clinical crosses by leftwing Tebogo Tlolane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.