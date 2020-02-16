Rugby
Sharks caned in first loss this season
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Damian McKenzie was in sparkling form as the Waikato Chiefs maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a seven-try rout of the Sunwolves while the Hurricanes brought the Sharks' winning run to a halt.
In Wellington, the Hurricanes and Sharks were locked 17-all at half-time before a Ben Lam double after the break put the momentum firmly with the 'Canes who won 38-22...
