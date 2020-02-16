Rugby
Springboks staying south for now
But SA Rugby is in talks for the sale of commercial rights
16 February 2020 - 00:00
SA rugby may not be part of a six- or seven-nation army any time soon, but their commercial rights are very much up for grabs to the most suitable bidder.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander stressed the discussions around commercial rights they are currently engaged in should not be conflated with speculation of the Springboks potentially joining a future Six or Seven Nations configuration...
