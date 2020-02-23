Casey Jarvis - a new star in our golf galaxy
16-year-old races to huge victory, now has sights on big things
23 February 2020 - 00:00
When teenager Casey Jarvis sat down with his mates, having just won the South African amateur matchplay and strokeplay double on Friday afternoon, he wasn't yet done.
He had dominated Scotsman James Wilson 7 and 6 in a 36-hole final over the East course at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington, but he still had something in the tank,..
